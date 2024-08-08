Dense fog starts the morning, heat remains for the interiors

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off the day there is a lot of dense marine layer fog at our beaches. This extends towards 1,300 ft in elevation so is unable to make its way into the interior valleys. Clear skies for those communities but towards the beach dense fog will cause concern for low visibility through the morning.

Broadly the heat wave that we faced earlier this week has moved east along with the high pressure that caused it. The heat alerts are now in place through much of Texas and Oklahoma. For us though temps are still warm, just not quite to advisory level.

With the high pressure pushed to the east the door is open for monsoon moisture to take over the four corners, potential flooding is possible for Colorado today. Thankfully the rain will stay to the East and we will just have the onshore flow broadly associated with the pattern.

Temps today will be cooler by the beaches but still hot in the interior valleys. Triple digit highs for the interior valleys, 70s and low 80s in the coastal valleys and 60s by the beaches. Beaches will struggle to clear out the dense fog through much of the day.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast. Temps will stay hot through the weekend but into early next week a large trough of low pressure will push in and drop temps significantly across the region. In Paso Robles the normal temp for this time of the year is 94. We will get closer to that early next week.

Even farther afield than the 7 day forecast temps are expected to stay on the cooler side even towards the end of the month.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!