Dense fog to start but hot temps move in to close the week

Good morning Central Coast, as we kick off the morning the story is fog, and a lot of it. Visibility are limited across the region with many roads recording less than a quarter mile of visibility.

Take it slow on the roads! All the dense fog has prompted a dense fog advisory through 9 a.m. for coastal valleys and Western Beaches.

As soon as the skies clear we temps will start to warm up, only a bit by the coast but for interiors highs will soar. Near triple digits are expected for Paso Robles while coasts will be closer to normal. Beaches will stay cool.

Over the weekend temps will fall slightly but the cool down will be short lived. Temperatures could climb well above normal between Monday and Tuesday, potentially reaching 15 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Current forecasts suggest a cooling trend towards the end of next week. However, we'll keep a close eye on the evolving weather patterns and update our forecasts accordingly.

Have a wonderful weekend Central Coast!