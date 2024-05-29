Dense fog to start but more sunshine is on the way

Good Morning Central Coast!

To kick off the day there is significant dense fog throwing a wrench in the good driving conditions we saw overnight. Very localized dense fog is dropping visibility for many communities, take it slow on the roads.

That dense fog is mainly a concern for our Coastal Valleys moving north from the Gaviota Coastline and to San Luis Obispo.

Despite all the dense fog there is still a great, and sunny, day ahead of us!

High pressure and offshore winds will clear us out quickly and despite all of this morning's fog will make for a great day. Highs along the beaches will stay near 60. Upper 60s and 70s in the coastal valleys and 80s in the interior valleys.

For Thursday maximum temperatures will gradually rise, especially in inland areas making for the warmest day of the forecast. Some interior valleys will hit 90.

Into the weekend cloud cover will surge back onshore and cool us down as we transition from "May Grey" to "June Gloom." Some west-facing beaches may not clear throughout the day.

The temperature disparity between coastal and inland areas will continue. While coastal and near-coastal valleys may experience temperatures slightly below average, reaching only the mid-60s to mid-70s, inland temperatures will soar into the 80s and 90s. A slight cooling trend is expected over the weekend, with inland highs dipping to the lower 80s before warming up again early next week.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!