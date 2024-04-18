Dense fog to start but sunshine is the story this forecast

Good morning Central Coast! As we push into Thursday and close in on the weekend conditions are beautiful, warm and thankfully dry!

The biggest headline as you head out the door this morning is fog. Onshore winds are continuing to push marine layer fog onshore and in the process causing some concern for the morning commute. Keep those beams on low and be careful on roads where visibility may fall.

As soon as the sun comes up the fog will start to dissipate. By mid morning it will clear.

Today will once again feature high level cloud cover, this will not be too much of a concern today. That cloud cover is associated with onshore winds that are also bringing that marine cool air to our communities. Temps will be a bit cooler than yesterday. Most communities will be in the mid 60s to low 70s. Interiors will be much warmer, once again in the 80s.

Friday will once again have dense fog to start and cloud cover into the afternoon. Temps will rise a couple of degrees but will be on the whole the same as today.

The weekend will begin with a small ridge of high pressure pushing into the west coast and clearing our skies as it arrives. Aside from some dense fog Saturday morning we are set to have a picture perfect weekend with sunny skies and mild temps.

Next week temps will drop slightly but we are not expecting any rain.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!