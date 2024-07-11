Dense fog to start with cooler conditions this weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning there is dense fog causing some concern with commute conditions.

Take it slow in communities impacted by the dense marine layer fog.

Highs today will once again be hot for the interiors but still will have fallen a few degrees from the 110°+ days we have seen recently.

Despite the slightly cooler air there are still heat concerns for all interior valleys. The excessive heat warnings are still in place for interior valleys until Sunday night.

Looking into the extended conditions we have some good news! Temps are set to cool significantly as the high pressure that has driven the heat wave dissipates and shifts east.

By Monday highs in Paso Robles will fall below normal for this time of year into the low 90s.

Have a great day Central Coast!