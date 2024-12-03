Dense fog will limit visibility on roads for the Tuesday morning commute

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off Tuesday morning, the forecast is all about fog. Monday night winds shifted onshore, bringing fog to the western beaches. That is still solidly in place for this morning. Take it slow on the roads during the morning commute!

As we push through the morning the fog will slowly clear out and will leave sunny skies and moderate temps behind. Beaches will stay in the low 60s but all other communities will make a play for 70 degrees today. Those warmest temps are nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Looking into the extended forecast the high-pressure systems that are driving this warmth will stick around through the week and into the weekend. There is a slight cool down expected into next week but temps will still stay above normal for this time of year.

Have a great day Central Coast!