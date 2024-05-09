Despite a low pressure nearby highs will still climb into the weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

On the Central Coast, we are expecting a quiet weather pattern through early next week with near-normal temperatures and no rain. There is a chance we may see increasing night and morning low clouds across communities near the coast and valleys as onshore flow increases. Lastly, minor day-to-day temperature changes are expected through Sunday, with some cooling possibly kicking off for the early half of the upcoming workweek.

The forecast appears very quiet across the Central Coast as the storm we saw last weekend stays north and east of California.

A coastal eddy circulation will push clouds a little farther north this morning for communities closer to the coast and will likely reach Ventura and Santa Barbara’s coast overnight. Clouds are also expected to push into the coastal valleys as well.

There will be minor day-to-day changes in temperatures for the coast and valleys over the next few days. Farther inland a general warming trend is expected as a weak upper low that has persisted over the Great Basin finally shifts east.

Interior valleys are expected to see temps in the 80s.

Temps will warm even more. Paso Robles will jump up near the upper 80s for the weekend. A little cool down is possible for the upcoming workweek.

Have a great day Central Coast!