Despite clear skies temps fall into the weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

Now that Thanksgiving is in the rear view mirror it is time to turn our attention to the holiday season kick off! I think mother nature got the note that the Central Coast is filled with holiday activities and matched her forecast to it. Chilly morning temps are continuing across the region with many locations falling 10 or more degrees from yesterday morning. This trend will continue for a few days and will leave the interior valleys with overnight lows in the 20s for the next few mornings.

Those cold temps are enough for the national weather service to issue a Freeze Watch for portions of the Paso Robles area as well as the Cuyama valley for this morning and Saturday morning.

Temperatures will warm up a little this afternoon into the 60s for most communities. This is what I would call classic sweater weather!

Into the weekend a swell is headed our way that will increase wave heights. At this point western beaches are seeing consistent crests to about 8 ft but they will increase to 12 ft possible over the weekend. Due to this a high surf advisory is in place from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1 p.m.Monday.

Over the next few days we will see very similar conditions to today with chilly temps to start the day and more sunshine by the afternoon. Very little change is expected day by day all the way into the middle of next week.

At that point things could change slightly, models are indicating the chance for a storm to press through the region in the early days of December. It is still a ways out but it is something we are keeping a close eye on.

Have a wonderful weekend Central Coast!