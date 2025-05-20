Despite morning clouds sun and warm weather are the story through the week

Good morning, Central Coast!

This morning, some marine layer cloud cover and fog has pushed onshore. That is limiting visibility a bit this morning, but on the whole will not be too big of a concern. Sunshine and warm weather is still in store for today.

The overall weather pattern is the story of a ridge of high pressure heading our way. That will bring offshore winds, sunshine, and compressional heating; all the ingredients we need for a big warm-up.

In advance of this, a high heat advisory has been issued for Central-Eastern Santa Barbara County as well as the southern Salinas River Valley.

The advisory is in place through ate Thursday night.

Today's high temps will be close to Monday's. Low 90s for the interior valleys, 70s and upper 60s as you push towards the beaches.

The warmest weather is expected for the interior valleys on Wednesday and Thursday. Both days bring the chance for record breaking highs.

Into the weekend, the ridge of high pressure will push to our east and bring some slight cooling. That will bring comfortable conditions back for a picture-perfect weekend!

Here is a look at the 7-day forecasts for this week and into the weekend.

Have a great day, Central Coast!