Despite sunny skies and mild temps the week starts with more winds and waves

Good morning Central Coast! As we kick off a new week winds and waves will continue to be a concern, good news though, skies will stay clear. Let's dive right in!

A low pressure system bringing some significant rain and unseasonable weather to the PacNW is helping to bring strong winds to the Central Coast. For us the system mainly means strong wins, additional waves and limited marine influence.

Monday morning will be clear, good news for the commuters. Winds will continue to be a problem with gusts along the south coast upwards of 45 mph this morning and through much of the day.

High temperatures will stay near normal with beaches in the 60s, coasts in the 70s and interiors into the upper 80s.

The wind alerts from the weekend are still in place.

The High Wind Warning in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties is in effect until 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Gusts up to 65 mph are possible.

Wind Advisories are in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 3 a.m. on Tuesday, where wind gusts of 35-55 mph are expected.

With winds come waves. There is a beach hazards statement in place gor our Western Beaches through 7 p.m. tonight for waves 8-10 ft and rip current risk.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast. Temps will cool a couple of degrees later this week but warm right back up into the weekend. Winds will calm a bit but will still be a nuisance.

Have a great day, Central Coast!