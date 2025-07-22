Drizzle continues this morning with cooler temps sticking around

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning, cloud cover is a mainstay for all of our communities. This means that some fog and large scale morning drizzle is once again in place.

That is on top of widespread drizzle Monday night across the region. That even brought accumulations around 0.01" for most spots. While that isn't significant in drought alleviation it is keeping temps low.

Highs today will stay in the 50s by the beach, 60s in the coastal valleys and upper 70s for the interiors.

Those interior valley temps are 15° below normal for this time of the year. That is great news for the Mid-State Fair with very comfortable conditions. You may want to grab an extra layer for the evening concerts though.

Copy-paste those conditions through this week with more cool temps and clouds for most spots. Into the weekend a modest warm up is expected.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!