Drizzle, winds, and waves kick off Friday morning but skies will clear soon

Good morning Central Coast! As we kick off the morning there is rain actively moving through, plus continued wind and wave concerns are in place.

If you go back a week or two the Central Coast certainly has seen a lot in the way of weather. We set record highs in the 80s for a few places. We recently got winds in SB County to 50-70mph with the last frontal passage. Fog and clouds and apically high surf.

This morning another system is here and rain is kicking off the day.

Drizzle and light rain is falling across much of the region. Grab that extra layer if you are headed out the door this morning. As the day goes on the system will move south and quickly clear out. By mid-morning all that is left will be a few scattered showers. This afternoon sunshine is possible.

All said and done most areas will see less than a tenth of an inch, though northwestern San Luis Obispo County could get up to a quarter of an inch.

Here is a look at the current rainfall totals.

Winds are still an active concern. The strongest winds will be along the southwestern coast of Santa Barbara County and in the mountains.

After the front passes, a high-pressure system will nudge closer, bringing warmer temperatures on Saturday. We're looking at highs in the mid-60s to 70 across the region.

A weak, dying front may bring a very slight chance of light rain to northwestern San Luis Obispo County on Sunday. Otherwise, expect dry conditions across the Central Coast, continuing well into next week.

Monday through Wednesday: Continued Dry, Breezy, with a Cooling Trend

Have a great day Central Coast!