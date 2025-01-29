Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Dry and cool conditions will stick around through Thursday

The low-pressure system over Arizona along with increasing onshore flow is maintaining a cooler-than-normal weather pattern this week.
Posted
and last updated

Weather headlines:

-A dry but cool weather pattern will stick around the Central Coast through Thursday as a low-pressure system remains in California.

-On Friday, we are expecting warmer weather.

-There is a chance of light rain to occur north of Santa Barbara this weekend.

-By next Tuesday and Wednesday, rain is expected in California.

Detailed forecast:

The low-pressure system over Arizona along with increasing onshore flow is maintaining a cooler-than-normal weather pattern this week.

As the upper low continues to depart further east, temperatures will start to rise. However, below-normal temperatures are expected through at least Friday.

The marine layer stratus is trying to make a return to the Central Coast.

A stronger marine inversion will be developing tonight and Thursday, so low clouds will likely be a little more solid and widespread across the Central Coast.

Friday will be a quiet weather day.

By this upcoming weekend, a weak high-pressure ridge from the south will be combating a deepening trough over the Pacific Northwest and a strong atmospheric river over northern California.

There is a chance for some showers along the Central Coast, but it will mainly affect San Luis Obispo County.

Rain totals will be mostly under a quarter inch, but there is a 10-20% that it could reach between a half and one inch.

Under the influence of the ridge of high pressure this weekend, temperatures will be warming up and onshore flow will weaken.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg