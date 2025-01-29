Dry and cool conditions will stick around through Thursday

Weather headlines:
-A dry but cool weather pattern will stick around the Central Coast through Thursday as a low-pressure system remains in California.
-On Friday, we are expecting warmer weather.
-There is a chance of light rain to occur north of Santa Barbara this weekend.
-By next Tuesday and Wednesday, rain is expected in California.
Detailed forecast:
The low-pressure system over Arizona along with increasing onshore flow is maintaining a cooler-than-normal weather pattern this week.
As the upper low continues to depart further east, temperatures will start to rise. However, below-normal temperatures are expected through at least Friday.
The marine layer stratus is trying to make a return to the Central Coast.
A stronger marine inversion will be developing tonight and Thursday, so low clouds will likely be a little more solid and widespread across the Central Coast.
Friday will be a quiet weather day.
By this upcoming weekend, a weak high-pressure ridge from the south will be combating a deepening trough over the Pacific Northwest and a strong atmospheric river over northern California.
There is a chance for some showers along the Central Coast, but it will mainly affect San Luis Obispo County.
Rain totals will be mostly under a quarter inch, but there is a 10-20% that it could reach between a half and one inch.
Under the influence of the ridge of high pressure this weekend, temperatures will be warming up and onshore flow will weaken.