Dry and cool conditions will stick around through Thursday

Weather headlines:

-A dry but cool weather pattern will stick around the Central Coast through Thursday as a low-pressure system remains in California.

-On Friday, we are expecting warmer weather.

-There is a chance of light rain to occur north of Santa Barbara this weekend.

-By next Tuesday and Wednesday, rain is expected in California.

Detailed forecast:

The low-pressure system over Arizona along with increasing onshore flow is maintaining a cooler-than-normal weather pattern this week.

As the upper low continues to depart further east, temperatures will start to rise. However, below-normal temperatures are expected through at least Friday.

The marine layer stratus is trying to make a return to the Central Coast.

A stronger marine inversion will be developing tonight and Thursday, so low clouds will likely be a little more solid and widespread across the Central Coast.

Friday will be a quiet weather day.

By this upcoming weekend, a weak high-pressure ridge from the south will be combating a deepening trough over the Pacific Northwest and a strong atmospheric river over northern California.

There is a chance for some showers along the Central Coast, but it will mainly affect San Luis Obispo County.

Rain totals will be mostly under a quarter inch, but there is a 10-20% that it could reach between a half and one inch.

Under the influence of the ridge of high pressure this weekend, temperatures will be warming up and onshore flow will weaken.