Enjoy one more great day ahead of a series of rain chances

Good morning Central Coast and happy Monday!

As we kick off the week, you may want that extra layer (and extra cup of coffee) following a spring forward weekend.

Temperatures are on the cold side with many communities flirting with the freezing mark. The good news is that sunshine is still the story today with highs climbing towards normal for this time of year.

This evening, though the pattern will shift as a low pressure tracks just to the south of the Central Coast. This decaying system will press the occluded front north, bringing light rain to the region. This will begin tonight and will last into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning will feature scattered showers as well. Accumulations will be low, most communities can expect a few hundredths of an inch with highest totals less than a quarter of an inch.

That is not the only rain chance though, a much larger system will descend into the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. With added winds and cold temps, this storm will be much more impactful. Accumulations up to 1.5 inches are expected.

That Wednesday/Thursday storm will drop temperatures significantly along with the heavy rain expected. That combination will drop snow levels to 3,000 ft, the highest peaks in the Los Padres National Forrest will pick up significant snowfall.

A winter storm is expected to bring significant mountain snow to the local mountains Wed-Thu.

Here is a look at all of that distilled onto the 7-day-forecast.

Have a great day Central Coast!