Enjoy the cool temps today, highs to climb quickly over the next week.

Good morning Central Coast!

The last few days have brought significantly cooler weather to the region and today will be even more comfortable!

There are a few small spots of fog to contend with this morning but most communities will be clear and mild to start the day.

High temps today will fall a little further. Highs in the 60s for our beaches and 70s for coastal valleys. Interiors will shine with highs near 90, that is a few degrees below normal for this time of year and a substantial decrease from the near record heat we faced last week.

Get outside and enjoy the cooler weather today, it is not going to last.

A large high pressure system is going to settle in once again and raise temps quickly. Tomorrow when the California Mid State Fair kicks off highs will near 100. By the weekend temps will settle near 106.

Coasts and beaches will also warm a touch but not as much.

The high temps are going to stick around. Here is a look at the 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center through the end of July.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!