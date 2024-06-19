Enjoy the near normal temps, heat is returning for the weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the day a little bit of dense cloud cover and fog has crept its way into the Santa Ynez Valley. Some limited visibitily is expected. Take it slow on those roads.

Marine clouds should be limited elsewhere, although the continued onshore winds will keep temps near normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the 60s at the beaches, 70s for our coastal valleys and 80s in the interiors.

The persistent gusty winds will gradually weaken. A wind advisory for Sundowner winds will continue during the afternoons and evenings. A wind advisory remains in effect from this afternoon through 3 a.m. Thursday Morning for the southwestern coast of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Ynez Mountains.

A warming trend is set to begin on Friday, leading to above-normal temperatures in the valleys, mountains, and deserts over the weekend and into early next week, with potentially dangerously hot weather expected in the interior regions on Saturday and Sunday.

As the week progresses, onshore flow will decrease as high pressure aloft broadens west. The warming trend beginning on Friday is expected to become more pronounced over the weekend. High pressure aloft will continue to move westward through Sunday, settling in the Desert Southwest by Monday. This will bring hot conditions across the region, with temperatures likely remaining above normal into early next week.

Looking further afield, the large Sites fire in Northern California is pumping significant smoke into our skies today. This will cause some slightly deminished air quality as well as the chance for some beautiful sunsets.

Have a great day Central Coast!