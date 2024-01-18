Enjoy the sunshine Thursday, significant rain is on the way for the weekend

Good morning Central Coast! To kick off our Thursday it is a bit cooler once again so grab that extra layer on the way out the door.

There is some patchy fog this morning limiting visibility on our roadways. It is quite disorganized so please take extra caution no matter where you are this morning, you may run into fog.

After yesterdays morning rain cleared down to the south a ridge of high pressure built in. For us that means that today will have a few clouds but overall it will be pretty mild with lots of sunshine. Temps will climb a few degrees and be in the mid to low 60s.

Friday is a transition day. Early we’ll see clouds increasing and I don’t think much rain falls before afternoon. But afternoon into the evening showers increase.

On and off rainfall through Saturday with a second surge of more moderate to heavy rainfall Sunday through Monday.

Vivian and I are going to stick with our forecast of .5-3” of rain. This lines up well with what the National Weather Service is thinking.

Light rain expected Fri-Sun, with moderate-heavy rain Sun night through Mon. Projections are still rather widespread, so rainfall totals will become more fine tuned as we get closer to the event. #cawx #socal #rain #la #santabarbara #ventura #sanluisobispo pic.twitter.com/swskWeDCjV — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 18, 2024

Winds will also be a factor, some wind advisories are possible. I could also see a potential surf advisory for Saturday with some 7-10ft breakers are likely.

After Monday, models don’t see much coming into early February.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!