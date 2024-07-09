Everything from dense fog to fire weather expected across the Central Coast

Good Morning Central Coast!

We have kicked off another hot week with Monday's highs climbing once again.

There is a lot more tricky weather on the way as the heat wave, fire weather and marine influence continues.

Today we kicked off with significant cloud cover and marine fog across all of our beaches and even extending into the coastal valleys.

One "cool" thing to notice is the plume of smoke caught in the satellite imagery due to the Lake Fire.

Highs in Paso Robles will once again climb towards 110°F today. Other interior communities will climb even more.

Beaches and coasts will be much more moderate. Upper 80s in SLO but 70s elsewhere.

Thanks to all the hot weather Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for interior San Luis Obispo County through Saturday night. Just a note: these are the same warnings that we have been talking about for over a week.

Winds are a bit of a concern with increasing speeds each evening. Some gusts could reach between 30-40 mph, potentially leading to elevated fire risk.

Let's turn to fire concerns briefly.

Today Santa Barbara County’s interior mountains are expected to face highly favorable conditions for rapid fire spread, including the ongoing Lake Fire and the western Santa Ynez Mountains. Low humidity, strong winds and high heat are all combining for concerning fire weather. Due to this a Fire Weather Warning is in place through 9 p.m. tonight.

This situation is particularly concerning for the Lake Fire, as well as any new ignitions that may occur in the area. Residents in the affected regions should stay alert and be prepared for potential evacuations. Ensure that emergency supplies are ready and stay tuned to local authorities for updates on the fire situation.

Looking into the extended forecast, a gradual cooling trend is anticipated to begin on Friday as the high-pressure system weakens and a trough develops over the Pacific Northwest. Despite this, temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend. There is also a small chance (5-10%) of thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts by the weekend, which could bring some relief but also pose additional fire risks.

Residents in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties should take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated. It is crucial to remain vigilant about fire safety, given the heightened fire risk.

Have a great day!