Excessive heat warnings expanded as temps soar

Good morning Central Coast!

Despite the calendar reading October, conditions feel like the heat of summer across the Central Coast. Grab that water bottle, check in on friends, family and neighbors today it is going to be another hot one.

Tuesday temps soared towards record highs, Paso Robles setting a new record at 107°, for some context the average high in that community is 86° for October 1st.

Today highs will increase even more. That has prompted many alerts across the region.

Heat Warnings have expanded to include all higher elevations through Thursday night at 8 p.m. All but our Western beaches are under the warning or the Heat Advisory also through tomorrow night.

There is also a Fire Weather Warning in place for the ridges where conditions are expected to be prime for wildfire development. If you are doing anything that could start a fire take extreme caution.

Turning to the temps, interiors will be in the triple digits again, coastal valleys will also make a play for 100°. Thankfully we will stay cooler into the beaches and along the south coast.

Into the extended forecast highs will stay dangerously hot, one quick cooldown on Friday is expected but it will be short lived. Triple digit heat will return for the weekend.

Stay safe Central Coast and have a great day!