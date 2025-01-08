Extreme winds and fire danger continues Wednesday but relief is on the way

Good morning Central Coast!

Strong North Eastern Winds are hitting the Central Coast and Southern California hard. Gusts are reaching over 50 mph in some places, and the Pacific Palisades Fire near Malibu is continuing to grow.

Here is a look at the fire weather potential for mid day Wednesday.

Right now there is a Fire Weather Warning across most of Santa Barbara County, that will remain in effect through Wednesday at 6 p.m.

This is alongside another Fire Weather Warning in Southern California, that will be in effect through 6 p.m. on Thursday.

This Fire Weather warning is taking into account wind speeds, which we are seeing at around 20 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching around 50 mph in some places. As well as low relative humidity, causing dry conditions, and warm temperatures. All of this can cause fire to spread more rapidly, as well as non fire related issues like downed trees, downed power lines, and potential for some power outages in some areas.

There is good news though, the Santa Ana event fueling this pattern will ease by this evening. Offshore winds will calm and take some of the fire weather danger away with it. That being said we will still have high temps, winds (although calmer) as well as zero rain chances.

Temps today will once again be warm. Many coastal valleys will get into the 70s today with interiors and beaches in the mid 60s. Across the board that is 10-15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year.

Into the extended forecast temps will stay warm through the week with highs climbing into the 70s each day into the weekend. By Saturday the high pressure that is fueling the warmth will fade and highs will cool slightly. This will bring us closer to normal for this time of the year into next week but sunshine will still be abundant through next week.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!