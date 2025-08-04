Fire weather concerns grow Monday ahead of a late week heat up

Good morning, Central Coast!

I want to start off with a look at fire weather conditions around the Gifford Fire.

Here is the satellite map of the Gifford fire from 5 a.m. Monday morning.

High heat, low humidity, and significant gusty winds today will impact the high fire weather danger. Winds are expected to be from the NW up to 25 mph.

Here is the dashboard for the Gifford Fire.

Here is a look at the forecast across our communities.

This morning, cloud cover and some fog is part of your commute, although the good news is that most spots are seeing visibility above a mile. That means no major issues.

Winds continue to be a concern for all of our communities (not just around the Gifford Fire as stated above). There is a wind advisory for the Gaviota Coastline thanks to another round of wind advisories.

Temps today will be nothing too remarkable. Highs right around normal for this time of the year are expected. Low 90s for interiors, 70s for coastal valleys and 60s for beaches.

Later on this week, highs will climb significantly. That will bring us to triple digits for interior valleys and 80s closer to the coast.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the forecast with highs waning into the weekend.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!