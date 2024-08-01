Fire weather watch issued as temps soar into the weekend

Good Morning Central Coast!

Kicking off the morning there is a lot of dense fog and cloud cover causing a bit of concern for the morning commute across our beaches and coastal valleys. There is a dense fog advisory in place through 9 a.m. thanks to all the low visibility as we kick off the day.

As the day goes on the fog will clear quickly but beaches will battle broken cloud cover all day.

The main forecast driver today is a large high pressure over the Four Corners region, residents of the interior Western states should prepare for a significant and potentially dangerous heat wave that could last for several days.

For us that means highs in the triple digits starting today and lasting through the extended forecast. Interiors will be in the triple digits, coastal valleys in the 70s and 60s by the beaches.

In addition to the rising temperatures, monsoonal moisture is forecast to bring showers and thunderstorms starting Thursday night into Friday. This weather pattern is anticipated to increase the risk of dry lightning strikes, which could ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation. As a result, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the affected regions during this convective period.

Here is a look at your extended forecast. Long story short, it is going to be hot.

Have a great day Central Coast!