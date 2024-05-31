FORECAST: Temps cool a touch into the weekend ahead of extreme heat next week

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off Friday morning more cloud cover has moved onshore for the vast majority of our coastal valleys and beaches. In the Santa Ynez Valley that cloud cover is sitting right at the surface and causing limited visibility for some commuters. Take it slow where dense fog is present.

As the weekend approaches, onshore flow will strengthen, bringing cooler temperatures. That change has already started for today. 90s are still possible in the interiors, low 70s in the coastal valleys and by the beaches some 50s will still be in place.

Saturday will start off with dense fog once again but this time it will bring cooler marine air into the interior valleys as well. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s for the interiors this weekend. Elsewhere the cool down will be less pronounced but still noticeable.

Starting Monday, the cooler temperatures inland will come to an end, with a warming trend expected to continue into next week. By Tuesday and Wednesday, inland temperatures are likely to reach the upper 90s. Coastal valleys will see temperatures return to the 70s, with deeper coastal valleys experiencing highs in the 70s and 80s.

Have a great day and weekend Central Coast!