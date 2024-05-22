FORECAST: Will sunshine be seen this holiday weekend? It all depends on winds

Good morning Central Coast!

After nearly two weeks of constant cloud cover for many western beach communities Tuesday brought sunshine and warmer temperatures! That was all thanks to offshore winds that, while light, helped to push the marine layer offshore. For the beaches that brought a few hours of very much needed sunshine. Interiors saw significantly warmer temperatures.

Check out these high temps from yesterday!

Especially for the interiors of San Luis Obispo County this was a very significant warm up. Nearly 20 degrees in some spots between Monday and Tuesday.

Today we will see those same warmer temperatures with sunshine by our beaches. Before those great conditions though we need to deal with morning marine fog. The light overnight onshore winds have made the marine layer move right back in and this time that cloud cover is sitting right at the surface. All that by another name... it is foggy.

The morning will be marked by this cloud cover and fog, by mid morning offshore winds will once again kick in and clear skies quickly. Eventually by afternoon we can expect sunshine by some of our western beaches.

Temps will be similar to yesterday. Interior valleys will see 80s again, coastal valleys mid 60s and low 70s . Beaches will stay cooler but near normal for this time of the year (low 60s).

Enjoy the sunshine today, temps are going to fall and clouds will be more persistent late this week into Memorial Day weekend.

The extended forecast is hinting at a warm up into next week.

Have a great day Central Coast!