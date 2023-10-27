FREEZE ALERT: Cold overnight temps to bring freezing overnight temps

Good morning Central Coast!

We made it to Friday! With Halloweekend on the way there are wonderful conditions on the horizon.

To kick off the morning skies are clear making for great conditions for viewing our (almost) full moon, little to no marine layer fog is sticking around in our communities, continuing to keep us clear. While that is great for visibility the lack of cloud cover removes the "insulation" that overnight cloud cover provides. AKA it is cold out there this morning.

Grab that extra layer as you head out the door.

Today's temps will be very similar to the past few days with highs staying in the low 70s for the interior valleys and coastal valleys, beaches will be in the 60s.

Winds this evening will begin to strengthen, a sundowner wind event is expected for the Gaviota coastline with gusts up to 45 mph expected. A wind advisory has been issued for the southcoast from this afternoon to 9 a.m. Saturday. Take caution when driving on 101 across the Gaviota Coastline this evening.

Temps tonight and for the next few nights will fall into the low 30s for the interior valleys. This brings a frost risk for the interior valleys each morning through Tuesday.

Highs this weekend will slowly begin to warm up with more sunshine expected despite the cold overnight temps. Temps will warm even more next week, reaching near normal by Halloween.

Have a wonderful weekend Central Coast!