Freezing morning temps prompt alerts but temps will warm quickly into the day

Ad we kick off the morning it is a cold one with temps falling below freezing. Grab that extra layer, hot coffee, and a few extra minutes to let your windshield completely defrost.

There are Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories in place for the coastal communities through 9 a.m.

As soon as the sun rises temps will climb. Frost alerts will expire quickly and highs will reach into the 60s for much of the region. That is still 5-8 degrees below normal for this time of year but with the addition of sunshine will be comfortable by mid-day.

Into the extended forecast, temps will stay on the cool side and more clouds will move in for midweek but will not be too much of a bother. The only other notable change is a small chance for a passing shower late Saturday into early Sunday as a storm passes through northern California. That will also come alongside a warm up.

