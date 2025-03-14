Friday starts off with more rain, clearing is expected in time for the weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

It has been a bit of a soggy week across the Central Coast, today is no different. Another cold front is barreling through the Central Coast.

Before I dive into the forecast, here are some links I find helpful amid storms.



Rain began light this morning but has become a bit heavier as the storm pushes east. Brief heavy rain is expected but thanks to the quick movement of the storm accumulations will be limited to 1/3 to 1/2 inch from this system.

Breezy west to northwest winds are keeping these showers moving quickly, preventing significant rainfall accumulation in any one area. While a brief thunderstorm can't be entirely ruled out, the chances are decreasing as the day progresses.

The atmosphere is still somewhat unstable, but the lack of persistent moisture is limiting the potential for prolonged heavy rain.

Rain rates are expected to remain mostly below a quarter inch per hour, though isolated cells near Point Conception could see slightly higher rates. The stronger low-level jet stream is contributing to the potential for these higher rates.

There are a few alerts in place.

A wind advisory is active for the western beaches and coastal valleys through 8 p.m. Friday night. Plus a winter storm warning is in place through Saturday at 5 a.m. for the interior high elevations of Santa Barbara county.

There is also a high surf advisory for all beaches though 3 a.m. Saturday.

The weekend is expected to bring dry and warmer conditions as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region.

Looking into early next week, Monday will see the tail end of a storm system clip the area, bringing a chance of showers, primarily north of Point Conception. Rain amounts are expected to be light, with little to no rain south of Santa Barbara. The remainder of next week will be dry, with occasional gusty northwest winds and temperatures near normal. The departing storm system will leave behind a drier air mass, allowing for a return to more stable weather conditions.

Have a great day and wonderful weekend!