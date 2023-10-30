Frigid mornings give way to warm afternoons to close out October

Good morning Central Coast! Happy Monday!

To kick off the morning it is a cold one with many temps staying cold to kick off the morning.

The Santa Ana Winds are moving down towards southern California tonight through Monday morning, affecting Ventura County and Los Angeles County. High wind warnings and Wind advisories are expected to remain in place through Monday evening for Ventura and Los Angeles counties. By Monday night into Tuesday, the offshore winds will diminish. As usual during Santa Ana events, the winds will be much weaker and more localized across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

A Freeze Warning currently remains in place tonight through 8 a.m. this morning for the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County. The interior valleys will be affected by early-morning sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid-20s to the lower 30s on Sunday and Monday. There will also be a 40 to 60 percent chance for frost developing in other inland valley locations such as the Ojai, Santa Ynez, and the Cuyama Valleys. There is a slight possibility that the freeze warning could be extended for Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures in the interior look to remain rather chilly.

A gradual warming trend is expected Monday into Tuesday as midlevel heights rise, with near to above-normal high temperatures impacting the Central Coast by Tuesday. The ridge of high-pressure north of our region will cause temps to be rather warm during the afternoon hours.

As the ridge of high pressure builds into the region, temps in the coastal valleys and interior valleys, and the south coast will most likely range between the 70s and 80s, while north coast beaches will stick in the mid-60s and 70s.

However, the Santa Ynez range will likely see temps close to the 80s.

On Wednesday, the interior valleys will continue to experience some warming, but coastal valleys and beaches will be a bit cooler as the sea breeze begins to reestablish a bit. Given the clear skies and overall cool nighttime air mass, the interior valleys will still be rather chilly during the overnight hours.

We will continue to see warm temps for the latter half of the workweek into Saturday. This will support temperatures gradually rising from day to day, reaching a few to several degrees above normal. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s to middle 80s each day in many areas away from the immediate coast through Saturday.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!