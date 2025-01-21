From fire weather to freezing AM temps, this week is active across the region

Good morning Central Coast!

It is a very active weather day across the country with extreme cold, snow in the south, and lake effect snow but for us the big story is the return of strong offshore winds. This is once again increasing fire weather concerns for all of southern California.

Today's highs are warming up once again as the winds bring in warmer and very dry weather. We just finished dealing with this type of system a few weeks ago and today will be no different with extreme fire weather danger where winds are strongest.

Here is a look at the extended forecast, with many changes on the way here is a closer look.



Through Thursday high winds are the story. That will heat up our afternoon temps substantially. You can expect highs climbing toward the upper 70s.

Overnight lows will stay chilly with most days featuring 20s for the interiors in the early morning.

The biggest change will take over this weekend when a small cold front pushes south and brings rain to the region. Now this isn't a large system but it breaks a dry spell that has been concerning the last few weeks.

Have a great day Central Coast!