From soggy to sunny, rain will taper off ahead of Thanksgiving

Good morning Central Coast!

The Central Coast is still under the influence of an atmospheric river as a low-pressure system to the north shifts slightly southward.

Overnight a few heavy rain bands pushed through causing concern for local flooding overnight. While the alert has expired there was even a flood watch for much of the region overnight.

There is still up to a half inch of rain possible from this lingering storm but for most just a few tenths of an inch. Long story short the lions share of this system has already passed.

Showers will linger into this evening, especially for interior valleys of SLO county, but will gradually taper off. By Wednesday, conditions will dry out as the storm system exits the region, with increasing sunshine and a slight warming trend.

Temperatures will remain below average today but will start to rebound on Wednesday, with highs returning to the mid-60s.

For Thanksgiving, dry and mostly sunny weather is expected for the holiday as high pressure builds over the region. Temperatures will continue to warm, reaching the mid-60s along the coast and near 70 in sheltered valleys.

There was some uncertainty in the forecast about Friday, but most models today are now leaning to dry weather from Wednesday through the weekend.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!