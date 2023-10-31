Frost and fire concerns shift to picture perfect trick-or-treating temps

Good morning, Central Coast and happy Halloween!

There is quite a bit going on so let's dive right in!

It is yet another cold one across the region with lows diving towardss 32 degress in the SLO County interior valleys and also falling in the Santa Ynez valley. These chilly temps are widespread enough that once again alerts are in place. In the Santa Ynez Valley a frost advisory is in effect and a freeze warning is in effect for the SLO County interior valleys where temps will be at or below freezing for enough hours to kill plants. These alerts are in place through 8 am.

Thankfully after sunrise temps will warm up quickly. Highs today will be above normal for this time of year with abundant sunshine.

Halloween trick-or-treat temps look great actually because it’ll be so warm during the day. The coldest temps don’t develop until late overnight in the hours just before sunrise.

Through the extended forecast there is not a ton of change, 80s continue through the week.

Have a wonderful Halloween Central Coast!