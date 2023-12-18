Grab that umbrella and keep it handy, rain will make for a soggy week

Good morning, Central Coast and happy Monday!

Rain is here and we will see SIGNIFICANT rain this week. There is lots to talk about, let's dive right in.

Check out your interactive radar here!

Rain began falling across northern San Luis Obispo County overnight and is continuing this morning and becoming more widespread as a cold front presses into the region.

Showers will become much more widespread and could bring some messy conditions for the morning commute. Take extra caution.

Showers will remain off and on through the day and through Tuesday as well with many locations picking up up to an inch of rain (less in the interiors).

Turning to the second storm system that will move onshore this week. A cut off low will move south quickly and bring heavy rain as well as strong southerly winds Wednesday through Friday!

Concerns include heavy downpours and 50+mph winds from the south. We could see up to 4 MORE inches of rain from the second storm.

Crossing all my t's and dotting the i's here is a look at the temps.

Today most locations will fall back into the 60s, still above normal but not too problematic.

Through the week rain will be a staple but temps will stay low.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines and stay weather aware through the week.