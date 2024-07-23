Heat alerts expand to include more communities through the week

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning most communities are clear but beaches are facing a round of morning marine fog. The good news is that it will clear out quickly, most of our beaches will see sunshine today!

Once the clouds clear out we will see much better conditions across the beaches. Highs will stay in the mid 60s for the beaches. Coastal valleys closer to 80 while the interiors will be upwards of 100 degrees.

All the heat has kept the alerts in place. Interiors are under a heat warning though Thursday night while coastal valleys are under a heat advisory through the same time.

Looking further afield into the extended forecast the ridge of high pressure will break down late week and we are in for a big cooldown. Even Paso Robles will fall below normal for this time of year.

Have a great day Central Coast!