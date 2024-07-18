Heat alerts issued as temps climb dangerously high for the Mid-State Fair

Good morning Central Coast!

Wednesday not only marked the first day of the Mid-Sate Fair but also the first day of a large heat wave across our interior valleys. Temps soared past 100° as the gates opened in Paso Robles. Thankfully beaches stayed more mild.

This morning most coastal valleys and beaches are starting off the day with cloud cover and some patchy dense fog. Take it slow on the roads where visibility may fall. The clouds will clear out quickly and sunshine will be widespread Wednesday.

Temps today will once again climb. Triple digits are expected in the interiors, upper 70s for the coastal valleys and 60s at the beaches.

If you are headed to the California Mid-State Fair the hottest times will be around gate opening. Be sure to drink plenty of water and stay aware of heat related illnesses. Thankfully by the time the seats will fill at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at 7:30 for comedian Nate Bargatze temps will have cooled into the upper 80s.

The extended forecast is not going to get much better as the high pressure continues to bring offshore winds, sunshine and abundant compressional heating. Thankfully beaches and coasts will hold onto the more mild weather through the extended forecast.

All of the hot temps are prompting concern. There is a heat advisory in place for northern SLO county (the salmon color) through Sunday. The interors are under a heat warning through Wednesday next week.

Looking even further afield for the Mid-State Fair the heat may break by next weekend for some much needed relief. A note to that forecast though, in the long range change is expected to those conditions. I will keep a close eye on it going forward.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!