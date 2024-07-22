Heat continues into the new week, storms may bring dry lightning

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off a new work week marine layer clouds are very much in place for the morning commute. Beaches and coastal valleys will not need to be too concerned though, low cloud cover and cool temps are all that they will need to contend with this morning.

Today the beaches will stay on the chilly side with many spots only reaching into the mid 60s. The farther from the ocean you go though the warmer it will become. This transition will bring coastal valleys to the 70s and 80s while interiors will reach the triple digits.

If you are headed to the California Mid-State fair it is going to be a hot one. By opening time the highs will be into the triple digits, thankfully for the evening's grandstand events temps will start to cool off.

Thanks to all the heat the alerts are still in place. Interior valleys are under a high heat warning through Thursday night at 10 p.m. Temps up to 105 are expected. Some of SLO counties interiors are also under a high heat advisory through the same time period, temps up to 95 are expected.

One factor of the forecast that is important to mention is the small storm risk we are watching into mid week. A monsoonal pattern is in place within the sierras and into the Antelope Valley but some storms may linger as far west as the northern Ventura County mountains. For us this means we can't rule out a small storm or two lingering near us. The atmosphere is so dry in these spots as well so any rain that may linger will likely evaporate before hitting the ground. That leaves us with the risk of dry lightning and even further increased wild fire risk.

Looking into the extended forecast though it looks like the system of high pressure that kept us so warm will fade late this week and temps will cool significantly. This will make for a much more comfortable weekend at the fair.

Have a great day Central Coast!