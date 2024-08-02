Heat increases alongside risk of thunderstorms into the weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning dense fog is still in place for a few of our communities but the good news is that it is much less widespread than in previous days.

That shift in fog extent is due to a high pressure system building in to our east that has also brought us the increasing temps.

The headline for today is storms to our east. A significant branch of monsoonal moisture pushed into the Sierras overnight and continues to cause impacts into the region.

Thankfully the main impacts are far to our east but there is still a small chance of thunderstorms, which could produce dry lightning over higher elevations due to their higher atmospheric base. Dry lightning can cause fires, leading to a fire weather warning being issued through 8 p.m. tonight.

There is also a heat watch in place for the interior valleys through Tuesday night. Triple digits for the interiors will extend beyond that and I would be surprised if the watch was not extended or elevated in the coming days.

Long story short stay hydrated!

Temps today will be wide spread. Beaches will be near 60 degrees, coastal valleys warming into the 80s and interiors in triple digits. If you drive across the region any weather can be found.

By Saturday, the upper-level flow will turn to the south, making convection less favorable. However, some afternoon convection can't be ruled out. High pressure will continue to build, with temperatures across the interior expected to rise by another 1 to 3 degrees. This will bring maximum temperatures up to 5 to 10 degrees above normal, likely resulting in heat advisories for several inland locations, with a chance of warnings being issued.

The upper high will remain near the Four Corners area through the extended period, with moderate onshore flow keeping coastal areas relatively cool. The marine layer will be compressed to about 1000 feet, preventing low clouds from reaching the interior and some deeper coastal valleys.

Fortunately, the absence of offshore flow means coastal regions will avoid the heat, with maximum temperatures mostly in the 70s through the extended forecast.

Have a great day and weekend Central Coast!