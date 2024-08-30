Heat is on the way into the holiday weekend with great conditions by the beaches

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off Friday and head into the holiday weekend the central coast is facing a warm up with thankfully much more moderate temps at the beaches.

The cooler weather begins setting up early each morning as the cloud cover and fog settles in. This morning much of the indicated fog is simply low lying cloud cover. That is great news for commuters and those headed out on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The skies will begin to clear quickly, starting in the interiors and creeping towards the beaches. Sunny skies and the broad upper level high over the west coast will lead to a warmer day, especially in the interiors some may even reach triple digits. Coastal valleys will be substantially cooler in the 70s while beaches will be in the mid 60s.

Saturday will warm even more as onshore flow weakens and the high pressure continues its unencumbered heat pattern. Thankfully early next week a small low pressure will traverse through the PacNW and cool us down a few degrees. Enjoy it though a big heat up will follow that will bring triple digit heat for the extended forecast in the interiors.

Even into the extended forecast (to mid September) highs will stay hot across the western US.

Have a wonderful day and holiday weekend ahead.