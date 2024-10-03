Heat wave continues, alerts issued in advance of weekend extreme heat

Good morning Central Coast!

Once again it is time to grab a ice cold water bottle and prepare for more record breaking heat. Wednesday highs climbed well above normal for this time of year and even broke a record in Paso Robles. Here is a look at those temps.

Before we dive into the forecast let's cover exactly why is it so hot! A large area of high pressure is parked just to our north and acting like a lid that's trapping the heat near the ground. To make matters worse, the broad clockwise circulation brings winds from the desert southwest into our communities and with it the extreme heat.

There is some good news in the overall pattern though, Friday the high will have moved east and will allow a more southerly wind direction. While this won't cool us down too much the more marine influenced winds will bring a moderate, although short cool down.

Today with temps soaring once again interiors will be back in the mid triple digits. This will be enough for Paso Robles to once again reach a record breaking high.

Coastal valleys will have the most variance. SLO has the chance of another triple digit day while areas like Santa Maria will be around 90. The southcoast will be in the upper 70s, very similar to the western beaches.

Despite all the heat sunshine will be a silver lining on this scorcher of a day.

There are still significant alerts in place for the whole region.

A Heat Warning is in place for the higher elevations of both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties through 9 p.m. tonight. There is also a Heat Advisory in place for almost all other communities except for the western beaches through the same time.

A Fire Weather Warning is in place for the high altitudes as well through 8 p.m. tonight. Even though that will expire dangerous heat and lack of precipitation is still in place and will keep the fire danger high.

Over the weekend heat will build in once again. There is a Heat Watch in place through Monday evening for the hot temps expected this weekend. Early next week a more noticeable cooling trend is expected to develop as winds shift back onshore, bringing some relief from the heat.

Here are a few ways to stay safe in the heat:



Drink plenty of water, even if you don't feel thirsty.

Avoid strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day.

Seek out air-conditioned spaces when possible.

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Check on elderly neighbors and those with health conditions.

Have a great day Central Coast!