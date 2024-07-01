Heat wave kicks off today, temps upwards of 110° expected this week

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off a new work week it is going to get hot very fast.

Waves were a bit of a story over the weekend with local sets up to 12 feet off some beaches but they have calmed down a bit, still on the wavy side for this time of the year.

Temps today are going to climb quickly. Highs in the interiors will flirt with triple digits while beaches will stay moderate with highs in the 70s, 60s by the beach.

Into the extended forecast the heat is only going to build.

Thankfully coastal valleys will be a bit cooler, although still hot for this time of year.

The extreme heat is expected to extend all the way into the extended forecast. Here is a look at the heat forecast into mid July.

Have a great day Central Coast!