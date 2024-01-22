Heavy overnight rain will clear to scattered showers, sunshine starts Tuesday

Good morning Central Coast!

It is a soggy one out there as our anticipated final cold front pushes through. Many communities can expect over an inch of rain overnight, that is in addition to the rain we have seen since Friday.

Here is a look at your Interactive Radar!

Embedded in the storm is a few thunderstorms that could be problematic. These slightly more intense cells of the storm will bring a higher risk of localized flooding. Remember that when "Thunder Roars Head Indoors" and take a little extra caution with the thunderstorm chances.

The SPC has all of the Central Coast and southern California under a Thunderstorm risk through mid day today.

While there are no flood advisories currently in effect flooding of roadways and small streams is still very possible, especially in areas where thunderstorms develop. Be extra cautios as flooding is even harder to detect overnight.

There is a Wind Advisory in place for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County from now through until 2 pm. We are expecting to see south to southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts reaching between 40 to 50 mph.

As far as accumulations are concerned another 1.5" is expected at higher elevations. The lowest totals (near half an inch) is expected for the interiors. These are the accumulations on top of what we have already seen since Friday morning.

Showers and storms are expected to start tapering off by Monday afternoon, with most of the precipitation ending by Monday evening. However, there will be some lingering showers over the north-facing mountains as the winds shift around to the northwest. Gusty northwest winds are likely in the mountains early Tuesday.

By Tuesday, we are expecting to have dry and warmer conditions on the Central Coast.

Have a wonderful Monday Central Coast!Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.