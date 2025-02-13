Heavy rain, flooding, strong winds and high surf Thursday morning as large storm moves through

Good morning Central Coast!

Heavy rain overnight brought some local flooding and we are far from done. The core of the atmospheric river will push through the region mid morning into the afternoon. This article will be updated by the weather team through the day so keep checking back for the latest updates.

Here are a few links that will be helpful today.



The storm pushing through is a marginal atmospheric river event bringing a plume of moisture that will be impactful across the region. The greatest concern will fall as the cold front passes through in the morning on Thursday. Heavy rain and a core of strong winds is expected. Here is what the storm looks like in satellite imagery.

The cold front will reach the northern SLO county communities by 8 a.m. and press south through the mid morning into the early afternoon.

This front will bring the band of heaviest rain and strongest winds. In advance of that a Flood Advisory has been issued for all of SLO county. It is only in place through 8 a.m. although I expect that to be extended through noon.

Over an inch of rain has already fallen and much more is on the way. Most communities will see a 1.25" to 3" more rain with the highest elevations making a play for 5" to 8" more rain.

Back to the nuts and bolts of the forecast. Today's highs will be near 60 with lots of rain keeping us cool.

Once the scattered showers clear out Friday evening a large high pressure system is headed our way! Temps will warm and sunshine is the story through the weekend and into next week.

Have a great day! Stay safe and be sure to stay weather-aware!