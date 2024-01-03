Heavy rain overnight lingers into the morning, high surf continues

Good morning Central Coast!

As expected overnight we saw significant rain traversing the Central Coast. At times overnight prompting a flood advisory for the Santa Barbara County South Coast. This expired at 4:15 a.m. but still keep an eye out for pooling water on roadways this morning.

We aren't quite done with this rain system yet though, scattered showers are continuing to push through for the morning. Up to a quarter of an inch more rain is expected although that will be isolated.

We still have a winter weather advisory in place through 6 p.m. tonight for the interiors of Santa Barbara County.

Snow levels will drop down to about 4000ft throughout Wednesday. At the highest elevations, several inches are likely but at lower levels only minor local accumulations are likely.

The 4000ft snow level Wednesday PM might be a concern for Grapevine travel.

Waves are also a concern again, but not like last week because there are not huge tidal concerns. High surf advisories are in place for the Central Coast Wednesday into Thursday and for the Southcoast as well.

The system is past us on Thursday, but the cool air left behind will keep the highs in the wintery 50s and 60s range across the extended forecast.

There is a chance of showers again this weekend. The next system after that around the 10th and 11th. All the systems look cool rather than particularly wet.

Have a great day Central Coast!