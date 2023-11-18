Heavy rain prompts flash flood advisory for portions of San Luis Obispo County

———Update and Storm Discussion at 10:30 a.m. ———

———Storm information———

Good morning Central Coast! I hope everyone has their raincoat out and umbrella handy for this morning!

As we expected the core low pressure of the system we have been talking about for what feels like weeks is traversing over the Central Coast and bringing heavy rain to some of our communities.

One band of this rain is particularly intense and persistent and has brought heavy rainfall rates to the SLO county North Coast.

Due to this a flash flood warning has been issued for portions of our North Coast from North Cambria to San Simeon including Hearst Castle and the adjacent foothills. The heavy rain continuing to fall at nearly 1" per hour can cause flash flooding of small creeks and streams.

Looking slightly broader than the small area included in the Flash Flood Warning, there is a Areal Flood Advisory in place for the north west quadrant of SLO county. In this area darar indicated bands of heavy rain moving into our foothills north of San Luis Obispo. This heavy rain plus the steep elevation gain along that portion of coastline makes for heavy rain and flooding possible. In this area minor roadway and small stream flooding is expected especially in low lying and poor drainage areas.

In addition to the heavy rains winds continue to be a concern for Santa Barabara county. A high wind warning has been issued for the interior valleys and ridges north of Santa Barbara. up to 50 mph wind gusts are possible today and through the weekend. The warning will remain in place until Midnight Monday morning.

These conditions will continue through afternoon when the winds will shift significantly and we will clear out.

Here is a look at the up to date rain totals!

The system moves out later Saturday then temps warm back into the 70s, even mid-70s. The holiday week next week looks benign in terms of weather, cooling just a bit around Thanksgiving.

Have a wonderful Saturday!