Heavy rain prompts flash flood warnings across Santa Barbara County

Good morning Central Coast! It is a soggy start to the week but the good news is the worst has already passed us.

Here is a look at the Interactive Radar

Here is a look at rain totals so far

I will update the top of this story with the latest as it comes in, as you scroll further down this article I will get into the weeds a little more with the details of the forecast.

Update from KSBY Daybreak Meteorologist Vivian Rennie: Monday 4:15 a.m.

The *Flash Flood Warning* has been expanded to include Santa Barbara, Goleta, Isla Vista, Montecito, Carpenteria and the associated communities. Debris flows, mud slides and flooding through 10:30 a.m. 1-2" more inches of rain are expected this morning. Take extreme caution.

Update from KSBY Daybreak Meteorologist Vivian Rennie: Monday 2:10 a.m.

A *Flash Flood Warning* has been issued for most of Santa Barbara County through 10:30 a.m.

Mud and debris flows are likely this morning and well as significant pooling of water on roadways. On top of the rain already accumulated 3-4 more inches of rain is expected as we head into the morning. Take caution and do not travel. This includes Santa Maria, Lompoc, the Santa Ynez Valley, Vandenberg and all of the Santa Ynez Mountains. At this point this does not include cities along the SB County South Coast but similar conditions are expected.

Background and additional forecast information

The strong system that we have been waiting on came in right on time and has been bringing very heavy rain to the region as we kick off Monday morning.

The bulk of the concern is along thr Santa Barbara County Southcoast where heavy rain has combined with southerly winds to make for the highest accumulations in the East/ West running ridges of the Santa Ynez mountains. As of 5:15 a.m. many of those passes and peaks have recorded 4"-6" in just the last 12 hours.

That level of rain is enough for widespread concern about flooding. Here is a look at the alerts related to this storm.

Flash Flood Warning

In place for the vast majority of Santa Barbara County through 10:30 a.m.

Mud and debris flows are likely as several more inches of rain are likely. Significant pooling of water on roadways, flooding in poor drainage and urban areas.

Flood Advisory

In place for all of the central coast except far interiors of San Luis Obispo County through 7:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Flood Watch

In place for almost all of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. This is also factoring in concern of flooding from the later portion of this storm Tuesday night into Monday Morning.

Coastal Flood Advisory

In place for all Central Coast beaches through 9 a.m. Tuesday

Coastal flooding is expected Monday and Tuesday mornings as high waves will combine with high tides. Greatest concern between 5 and 7 a.m. as tides peak around 5.6 ft.

High Wind Warning

In place for high elevations across both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

South winds 25-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

High Wind Advisory

In place for the rest of the region not covered by the high wind warning. Sustained winds up to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

High Surf Warning

In place for all Western Beaches though 9 a.m. Tuesday Morning.

Waves of 14 to 20 ft are expected with dangerous rip currents as well.

High Surf Advisory

In place for our Southcoast beaches through 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Waves 6-10ft with local sets up to 12 ft with dangerous rip currents as well.

I know that is a lot of alerts but they all play a vital role in keeping us safe in active weather like this.

Now turning to the future of this storm. As this morning progresses the rain will move east leaving behind some unorganized showers that will lead to some light additional accumulations but nothing too substantial. Some of these disorganized showers will bring thunderstorm potential, although those will be few and far between.

We get a nice break this afternoon and through much of the day Tuesday before another concern moves in. Wrap around showers from this storm will push through late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will be a fast moving system but has enough moisture within it that we are going to see another band of heavy rain late Tueday. Flooding is once again a risk with this portion of the storm but not to the same degree as this morning.

Once that pushes through we will see a more sizable break in the rain through much of the later half of this week. Into the weekend through there is another chance for rain. Keep those umbrellas handy!

Here is all of that distilled into a 7-day-forecast!

Please take caution as these storms push through the region. Have a great day Central Coast!