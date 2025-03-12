Heavy rain starts Wednesday afternoon, expect winds, waves, heavy rain, and snow

Good morning Central Coast!

Our morning is off to a mild start with cloud cover and mild temps in the mid 40s and low 50s. Enjoy the mild start, though rain is on the way and will be very impactful by this evening.

With storms on the way, here are some links I find helpful amid storms.



A cold front is sitting just offshore and as it presses east rain will impact the Central Coast.

The first showers will be light, becoming more widespread by noon.

The heaviest rain will start this afternoon and last through the overnight hours as the cold front presses into the Central Coast. Some thunderstorms will be embedded in the storm tonight alongside heavy rain and the strong winds. Remember that when thunder roars, head indoors.

Once the heaviest rain moves east overnight and Thursday morning, scattered showers will remain.

All said and done most communities will pick up an inch of rain between now and Thursday night. The southcoast though will pick up closer to two inches.

The storm has prompted many weather alerts, here is what is in effect.



Areal Flood Watch for the south coast through 6 p.m. Wednesday

High wind Warning for the SLO County interiors through 2 a.m. Thursday

High Wind Advisory for all of coastal SLO and western SB County through 10 p.m. Wednesday

Winter Storm Warning for the eastern interiors of SB county through Saturday at 5 a.m.

High Surf Advisory for the western beaches through Friday at 9 p.m.

We will see a bit of a break Thursday afternoon, ahead of another system that will bring widespread rain Thursday morning.

Here is all of that distilled onto a 7-day-forecast.

Have a great day Central Coast!