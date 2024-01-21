Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds overnight to Monday Morning

Good morning Central Coast! As we kick off another soggy morning rain is still coming down and bringing the potential for localized pooling on roads.

Even as this morning's showers pass to the east we aren't done yet. A cold front will bring significant heavy rain to the region overnight into Monday morning. Myself (Meteorologist Vivian Rennie) and Eduardo Huijon Jr. will be tacking these storms as they pass through.

Here is a look at your Interactive Radar!

Rain totals so far are impressive, Friday night into Saturday brought nearly an inch of rain to many locations. Overnight Saturday into this morning brought another round of rain, mostly light but for many hours it added up for sure. Here are a look at those totals for the last 24 hours (10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday).

Here is a look at aninteractive map of rain accumulations, Ill have a more in depth look at weekend long totals Monday morning.

Turning to what is left of the storm. Some light scattered showers continue this morning bringing a few more hundredths of an inch of accumulations. Most of Sunday will feature cloudy skies and pockets of drizzle but the big story is this evening as a storm will push through overnight into early Monday morning. Here is a look at the simulated radar loop of what we are likely to see.

The cold front driving these heavier bands of rain will arrive late tonight and will first bring heavy rain to the western beaches and move east from there.

Some thunderstorms are expected to be embedded in this storm, don't be too surprised if a few rumbles of thunder wake you up overnight. These pockets also bring heavier rain. Remember that when thunder roars, head indoors and be cautious of localized flooding.

By mid morning the worst will have pushed east and a few lingering showers will be all that is left.

As far as accumulations are concerned another 1.5" is expected at higher elevations. The lowest totals (near half an inch) is expected for the interiors. These are the accumulations on top of what we have already seen since Friday morning.

Overnight tonight into early Monday morning there is risk for some thunderstorms moving through the region. Due to this the Storm Prediction Center has issued an alert for these storms. The bottom line is to be cautious and prepared for some stronger storms tonight.

It isn't just the rain that is a concern here are the alerts in place.

A high surf advisory is in place through 4 p.m. this afternoon. Waves 9-14 ft and a added risk of rip currents are expected.

A wind advisory is in place through 2 p.m. Monday as well for south to southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected.

Once the showers clear out Monday morning skies will clear slowly and temps will warm up incrementally through the week. Here is a look at the 7-day forecast!

Have a wonderful Sunday Central Coast!