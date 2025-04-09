Hello, high pressure! Temps to soar into the 80s

Good morning, Central Coast!

Today's forecast is all about the heat! High pressure aloft is surging temps into the 80s for interiors and 70s elsewhere.

Ahead of that afternoon warmth, though we are starting the morning with lows in the 40s, that will help moderate the morning temps ahead of the warmth. By our beaches, the marine layer is minimal, but in the Santa Ynez Valley and through Lompoc, there is some light fog to contend with on the morning commute.

Thankfully, today, there aren't any big concerns. All advisories have expired, and even the waves are calming down.

Highs today are in the 80s for interiors, with 70s extending down to beaches.

Thursday and Friday will bring more of the same, with some gusty winds possible Thursday night into Friday morning. Those will stay below advisory-level criteria.

Temps will fall a few degrees each day from Saturday into the middle of next week. We will eventually reach closer to average for this time of year.

There is a slim rain chance possible late next week. It is looking small but still something to be aware of.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!