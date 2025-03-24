Watch Now
High pressure brings record-breaking highs to the Central Coast

A massive ridge of high pressure is keeping sunshine, offshore winds and hot temps in place. A bigger pattern change is on the way though.
Good morning Central Coast!

High pressure is the story as a large ridge pushes towards the west coast. This will keep sunshine in place plus some gusty offshore winds will warm us even more.

As we kick off a new workweek high temps are set to soar towards record-breaking highs. For some context the record high for SLO for March, 24th is 81 degrees, set back in 1984.

Remember to hydrate and stay aware of heat related illnesses.

The high pressure that is the main story today will slowly fade and weaken into the remainder of the week. With weaker winds and more cloud cover temps will fall a few degrees each day. By late in the weekend the pattern will shift even more and showers will become a part of the forecast once again.

Here is what that slow cool-down looks like on a 7-day forecast.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!

