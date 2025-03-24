High pressure brings record-breaking highs to the Central Coast

Good morning Central Coast!

High pressure is the story as a large ridge pushes towards the west coast. This will keep sunshine in place plus some gusty offshore winds will warm us even more.

As we kick off a new workweek high temps are set to soar towards record-breaking highs. For some context the record high for SLO for March, 24th is 81 degrees, set back in 1984.

Remember to hydrate and stay aware of heat related illnesses.

A significant warm up is on tap through Tuesday with Monday being the hottest day. Warmest L.A./Ventura Valleys could reach the mid-90s with other areas in the 70s-80s. Make sure to stay hydrated and try to limit time outdoors. #LAweather #SoCal #cawx pic.twitter.com/7xr47GgYhP — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 23, 2025

The high pressure that is the main story today will slowly fade and weaken into the remainder of the week. With weaker winds and more cloud cover temps will fall a few degrees each day. By late in the weekend the pattern will shift even more and showers will become a part of the forecast once again.

Here is what that slow cool-down looks like on a 7-day forecast.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!