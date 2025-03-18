High pressure is building in, keeping us warm and dry this week

Good morning Central Coast!

The last few weeks have brought rain storm after rain storm but now that is all changing thanks to a large high-pressure system headed our way.

That is replacing the parade of systems that has brought rain to the region through much of this month.

Here is a look at the rain totals from Monday's storm.

Gusty winds lingering in Santa Barbara county have prompted a high wind advisory through 9 a.m. There is also a high surf advisory for the western beaches through 10 p.m. tonight. Waves 10-12 ft with local sets up to 15 ft are possible.

Today a ridge of high pressure will grow and warm temps a few degrees.

Wednesday through the weekend temps will climb a few degrees each day. That means 70s for the weekend and even 80s by next week.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!