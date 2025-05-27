High pressure is headed our way and will dramatically warm temps by late week

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning fog is an active concern for most of our coastal valleys and beaches as well as southern Salinas River Valley (Paso Robles). This is all thanks to onshore winds pulling marine layer air onshore.

Good news, though, it will clear quickly, and sunshine will be the story for most of today. Beaches will be in the 60s, coastal valleys into the low 70s and interiors will see a slight warm-up. That will bring highs into the mid-80s.

We do still have a lingering marine hazard statement for our south coast communities for another round of nuisance tidal flooding. High tide is at 10:07 p.m. and will crest at nearly 7 ft.

This slight warm-up is just the first step of a much larger warm-up that will bring highs in the interior valleys into the triple digits by late this week.

Coastal valleys will also warm up, potentially into the low 90s.

The weekend will once again reverse that pattern and bring a bit of cooler weather, and once again more dense marine fog and gusty winds.

That is the easy way to talk about the weekend cooldown, but the truth is that things get... complicated. A cut-off low-pressure system will start spinning off of the southern California coastline and bring the potential for some active weather and potential rain for the weekend. Weather models have a notoriously hard time trying to nail down this type of system, and with lots of latent heat and moisture coming up from the tropics, we could see some interesting weather. The best chance for this rain is farther to our south, but we still have a chance of some rain showers.

My confidence in this is quite low, I have not added anything but increased humidity and lower temps to the 7-day forecast but I will be keeping a very close eye on the storm through this week as we see what is going to happen.

Have a great day, Central Coast!